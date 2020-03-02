FLORENCE — Two local innovators took home prize money during the Life Off Shoals idea competition.
Modeled after the Alabama Launchpad contest, Lift Off Shoals is designed to help new and existing businesses start up successfully and launch into a high-growth market. Lift Off Shoals had its first event of 2020 at the Connie D. McKinney Center.
Innovation Mad won $20,000 for its aeroponic farming system, according to a University of North Alabama news release. Muscle Shoals Song Rooms was awarded $5,000 for its creation of a shared songwriting space in Sheffield.
The contestants are judged based on idea pitches, a detailed business plan, and an explanation of how the idea can benefit the Shoals economy and ecosystem.
“We initially had six companies apply to be part of this inaugural event,” Shoals Chamber of Commerce President and Lift Off Shoals moderator Caitlin Holland said in the release. “Then, we gleaned that number down to the four who presented. All the ideas were outstanding, and we are pleased to award these two with funding to help propel their efforts.”
Bank Independent, UNA College of Business, and the Shoals Economic Development Authority are the Innovation sponsors for this event.
“We are pleased to have partnered with Bank Independent and the Shoals Economic Development Authority to sponsor this event,” Greg Carnes, dean of UNA’s College of Business, said in the release. “We had a great turnout for this being its first year, and we look forward to it becoming an annual competition.”
