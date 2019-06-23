FLORENCE — Shoals residents old and young braved the summer rain, heat and humidity Saturday for the second Local Makers and Music Day, which showcased a variety of musical performances and handmade items.
About 15 vendors lined the grassy area in front of the Visitor Center at McFarland Park, offering everything from hand-sewn key chains to homemade jam to cedar bee traps.
The Local Makers and Music Day provided space to local vendors free of charge, according to Florence/Lauderdale Tourism Director of Operations Alison Stanfield.
“We wanted them to have an opportunity to come and showcase their items, and some of our vendors have never been at a festival before, so this was a good platform for some of them to kind of get their feet wet,” she said.
Polly O’Conner, owner and embroiderer at I Sew Mean, has lived in the Shoals for about 20 years and has been putting her embroidering talents to work for about 10. She said she appreciates opportunities like this to share her work and help patrons see what is available to them.
“It means a lot,” she said. “Anything like this that brings the local makers together and brings people out to see what’s in their community and to come out and enjoy different places around town (like) McFarland … it’s just really nice to have a place where the community can come and see what’s available local and not just go to big stores and buy something mass-produced.”
While it was O’Connor’s first time at Local Makers and Music Day, a few other vendors had participated last year and decided to come back.
Shoals native David Wade said he took up wood-working after he retired and enjoys sharing his handmade cedar items at local events.
“All this stuff is fun to make,” he said. “We were here last year. It’s a great venue—good to show up on a pretty day and enjoy the music and the people coming by and just be here.”
In addition to music panels inside the Visitor Center, like the packed tribute to Eddie Hinton, a few University of North Alabama students were set to perform outside the center.
“We wanted to work with the entertainment industry students so that they would have experience to play live, run the sound—basically, produce an entire show,” Stanfield said.
Mattie Stembridge, a rising senior studying the entertainment industry at the University of Alabama, broke out her acoustic guitar to kick off the student music performances in the morning with a blend of folksy originals and covers.
For Stembridge, playing events like Local Makers and Music Day are valuable opportunities to step outside her comfort zone and do something she loves.
“Even if nobody’s there to listen, at least you get to play out and have that experience because it can be nerve-wracking,” she admitted, though she said she enjoyed the relaxed atmosphere of the Local Makers and Music Day. “I think it’s great. I love coming to makers markets.”
Recent UNA graduate Francisco Lomeli, who also studied the entertainment industry, manned the sound for each student performance. He said it was his first time working an event of this kind.
“I’m just now getting into doing live stuff like this, so it’s been a really cool experience,” he said.
Both he and Stembridge agreed that working local events also help them to see all the Shoals has to offer outside staples like First Fridays.
“I never knew Florence had something like this, but it’s just a really beautiful sight,” Lomeli said. “…It’s just awesome for people to (enjoy) some good music and just learn a little more about the area.”
Stanfield said Florence/Lauderdale Tourism partnered with Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area to put on the Local Makers and Music Day. She said they are planning to hold another one in the fall and continue holding two each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.