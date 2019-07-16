NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Original members of the FAME Rhythm Section, who played on the earliest hits cut at FAME Recording Studios, and the Muscle Shoals Horns will be inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame in October.
The rhythm section included Norbert Putnam, Earl "Peanutt" Montgomery, Terry Thompson, Jerry Carrigan, David Briggs, Joe South and Reggie Young. South, Thompson, Young and Carrigan will be honored posthumously. Young died in January. Carrigan died June 11.
The Muscle Shoals Horns Section included Harrison Calloway, Ronnie Eades, Charles Rhodes and Harvey Thompson. Calloway died in 2016.
Producer, songwriter and Phil Campbell native Billy Sherrill will also be inducted. He died in 2015.
An induction show and concert will be held Oct. 22 at the Shermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. The Musicians Hall of Fame is located in the basement of the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.
Also being inducted are the group Alabama, Felix Cavaliere of the Young Rascals, guitarist Steve Wariner, Don Everly, one half of the Everly Brothers, surf rock band The Surfaris, Taylor Guitars co-founder Bob Taylor and the late producer Owen Bradley.
