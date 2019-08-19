TUSCUMBIA — Step by step the city's new downtown pocket park is coming together.
On Friday, members of Iron Workers Local #477 added metalwork that will eventually be used to allow vines or climbing plants to grow, and provide a natural shade over the park's stage.
Eddie Mitchell, organizer for Iron Workers Local #477 in Sheffield, said several members helped install 2 inch by 3 inch by 1/4 inch steel tubing that will extend 9 feet up from the ground and angle 8 feet across the top of the stage.
There will be containers at ground level for the plants.
The iron workers will return later and add a different type of shade mechanism to help keep the sun off pocket park visitors.
"We're doing this as a favor to the city," Mitchell said.
The pocket park is next door to Fiddledee D at 111 N. Main St. downtown.
Mayor Kerry Underwood has explained the city wants to make the space available for gatherings, music, or just an outdoor location for people to sit and enjoy lunch. The pocket park hosted music during the recent W.C. Handy Music Festival.
It will have a space for a stage and, eventually, "bistro" style tables, including some that are handicapped accessible, electric outlets and charging stations for cell phones.
At a later date, the city wants to add restroom facilities.
