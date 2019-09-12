Connie Wallace, with the Florence City School System, and Dennis Chadwick Butler, with the Lauderdale County School System, were recognized today during the Alabama State Board of Education Meeting.
Wallace is the chief schools financial officer and assistant superintendent for the Florence City School System. The state board passed a resolution commending her as the recipient of the 2019 Robert L. Morton Award.
Morton was a former assistant superintendent of administration and finance for the Alabama State Department of Education. The award named in his honor recognizes school business officials devoted to going above and beyond to do their job, serve their community, make a difference in the lives of their peers and subordinates, and who have set new standards for themselves and their colleagues in their profession.
Wallace has been recognized by her peers for her performance in overseeing all financial aspects of the school system, construction, facilities maintenance, the Child Nutrition Program, payroll and personnel-related issues, legal assistance and athletics.
She is a CPA and holds an instructional leadership certificate through the State Department of Education.
Butler is a Central High School teacher. The state board passed a resolution recognizing him as a 2019 Mathematics Presidential Award for Excellence Finalist.
