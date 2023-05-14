*Another Best Mother
Grandmother: Ova Jane Keeton
My best mother, other than my own, was my grandmother, Ova Jane Keeton. She was one in a million. She was strong and lived alone for over 20 years in the home my grandfather built for them.
She loved crocheting, knitting, sewing, cooking and quilting, and working in her yard. She left many “treasures” we all share today.
Although small in stature, she was big in heart, and she made us all feel loved. She seemingly could handle anything and set an example for us all.
We love and miss our Mama Keeton.
— Jane Keeton McManus, Spruce Pine
*She’s my best friend
Mom: Diwali Patel
My mom, Diwali, is my friend, my teacher, and she is the best mom in the world for me.
She inspired me how to live life with what you have, no matter what comes on the way. She taught me to believe in God and have faith. That keeps me still going.
She taught me how to stay healthy through nutrition, fresh food, meditation, and exercise. Walking is very important in her life, and I will keep walking every day from now on!
She is physically healthy for a 96-year-old.
From her I’ve learned sewing outfits, knitting, embroidery, cooking, how to keep everything in order, neat and clean.
“Peace of mind is main key in life.” This I learned from my mother.
— Usha Lakhani, Muscle Shoals
——
*Thank you, Mom
Mom: Belinda Jane Shelnutt Cofield
Birthday: June 2
Children: Angela and Ginger
Grandchildren: Elizabeth, Andy, Kasey, Amber and Alycia
Great grandchildren: Logan, Lily, Morgan, Bailey, River, Kyler, Trace, and Zaidyn
Our mother has worked all of her life. She started working in her high school years. She stayed home with me and my sister while we were really young, but she returned to work.
She has worked in TG&Y store, Mobile Home plants, and even cleaned houses and doctors’ offices for a living. She is now a caretaker for our father since he’s had several health scares.
She has always given so much time to her kids, then grandkids and her great grandkids. She hardly ever complains, even though she is tired from working in the house or canning veggies from the garden.
She was mostly mother and father when my sister and I were really young. Our father, Pat, always worked at least two jobs so she could stay home with us.
She is a Christian woman, and she has always let her family know the importance of going to church and being a good honest person.
We all love her very much, and probably don’t tell her enough sometimes. She deserves an award for putting up with some of us.
— Angela Clark, Phil Campbell
*‘A Wonderful Mother’
Mom: Willie Dean Shelnutt
Children: Jane and Wayne
Dean Shelnutt of Phil Campbell was a homemaker, and she loved her two children. She did not live a full life. She passed away while she was in early 30s on May 5, 1959.
Her granddaughter, Angela Clark, submitted the poem “A wonderful mother,” written by author Pat O’Reilly, in her grandmother’s memory:
“God made a wonderful mother,
A mother who never grows old;
He made her smile of the sunshine,
And He molded her heart of pure gold!
In her eyes He placed shining stars,
In her cheeks, fair roses you see;
God made a wonderful mother,
And He gave that dear mother to me.”
—Angela Clark, Phil Campbell
*Feed and flour sacks
Mom: “Granny” Mae Hamilton Hayes
Having grown up shortly after the depression years down South in northern Alabama and Mississippi, my family was “dirt poor.”
We always had food on the table, however, as Daddy and Mama always planted a big garden and Mama canned vegetables all summer.
During the winter, on a cold day, Daddy would kill a hog and I can recall Mama canning sausage and Daddy hanging hams in the smoke house to cure.
While living in Mississippi during my teen years, I recall Mama canning 600 jars of vegetables and fruits. For some reason, Mama had problems preserving tomatoes. I remember her having to pour out many jars of the once beautiful fruit that had spoiled.
We were always well fed; Daddy and Mama saw to that. The four of us kids grew up well-nourished and overweight.
We were always well clothed also. Daddy had to buy feed for the cows and Mama milked on the farm. The feed sacks came in an array of beautiful colors and designs. Mama collected the feed sacks for clothing. It took three feed sacks to make a dress and one or two to make a skirt or blouse (depending on the pattern). Mama often swapped sacks with other folks in order to get several of one color and pattern.
Flour sacks were somewhat smaller and usually white. The sacks were often dyed a certain color prior to making a garment. Had it not been for feed and flour sacks, Mama, Mot and I would probably not have had a change of clothing sometimes.
Daddy and the boys, however, wore store-bought overhauls and shirts. Occasionally, I recall Mama making a shirt or two for Calvin and William out of feed sacks.
I cannot describe to you how embarrassed I was to have to wear such homemade feed sack clothes, especially to school and to town. I saw girls of other families who had better clothes than I had. Many were store-bought, and I often did not want to be seen with those feed sacks on. I just knew, somehow, everyone could tell my clothes were made of feed sacks.
Grandma Hamilton must have known how I felt wearing such clothes, because she started sending me some nice factory-made clothes from California. She and Grandpa had moved West during the Depression in order to seek better living conditions.
Things had really improved for me when I put on those store-bought clothes.
Now I am (83) years old … (and) elated at having the opportunity to preserve such history of our family. What I was once ashamed of is today something of great value.
If one is lucky enough to find a feed sack unraveled and unused, the cost can top $20 or more. It would be less difficult to locate a needle in a haystack than to find two feed sacks that matched.
I guess the lesson I have learned from having lived during such hard times is that I wish I had been more appreciative of the good things we did have.
Sitting here and looking at a photograph of my brother, Calvin, and I standing behind an old car, Calvin with his faded-out overhauls on and me with my beautiful feed sack skirt with ruffles on the hemline that Mama made for me.
Oh, how I would like to relive those days!
— Louise Lenz, Leighton
