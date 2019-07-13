TUSCUMBIA — A local Boy Scout working toward his Eagle Scout rank has installed a new wheelchair accessible swing in Spring Park.
Eli Oliver, 16, said he and some fellow scouts and volunteers helped install the swing Friday.
"I've seen a wheelchair swing around and did not see one in Spring Park," Oliver said. "I felt it would be a good addition to the park."
Oliver, a student at Colbert Heights High School, said he collected donations to purchase the swing kit. He said the project will help him attain Eagle Scout rank.
Oliver received approval for the project from Parks and Recreation Department Director Joel Kendrick and the Boy Scout Council.
Anyone in a wheelchair can fit in the swing. Oliver said it should be available for use in about two or three days.
Kendrick said the new swing is located in the south side of the playground.
