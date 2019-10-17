ROGERSVILLE — About 250 exhibitors flocked to Montgomery this month to compete in livestock shows at the Alabama National Fair, including one Rogersville teen who won big with his lamb.
Connell Cornelius exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion Alabama Born and Bred Lamb in the market division of the Youth Sheep Show Oct. 13.
Terry Burks of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture judged the show. The born and bred contest is sponsored by the Alabama Meat Goat and Sheep Committee.
Cornelius and his brothers have exhibited at the Alabama National Fair multiple times in the past few years, placing often.
At last year's fair, he exhibited the Grand Champion Alabama Bred and Owned Ewe in the Youth Sheep Show.
Youth may exhibit several other types of livestock at the fair as well, including goats, beef cattle, dairy cattle or swine, according to a news release from the Alabama Farmers Federation (Alfa). They may also participate in showmanship contests.
Premier Exhibitor contests are also part of the fair circuit, testing livestock knowledge, evaluation skills and showmanship.
"Responsibility, dedication and hard work are just a few of the traits students pick up through showing livestock,” said Brady Ragland, the commodity director who oversees Alfa's youth livestock programs. “They also get an up-close look at Alabama’s no. 1 industry, agriculture. It’s important to invest in these youth and help cultivate characteristics we need in future agricultural leaders.”
