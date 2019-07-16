The Lauderdale County chapter of the University of Alabama National Alumni Association received a big surprise Friday when it was awarded "Event of the Year" at a banquet hosted by the alumni association.
“It was a total surprise,” said Mae Austin, treasurer and past president of the Lauderdale Crimson Tide Club. “We thought it was a tremendous honor.”
The club’s event that clinched the title was February’s scholarship fundraiser featuring Jermaine “FunnyMaine” Johnson, a professional comedian who also attended the University of Alabama.
From the time the Lauderdale Crimson Tide Club received confirmation that Johnson would perform, Austin said club members had about 30 days to pull together all other aspects of the event, including venue and tickets.
“We pulled it off,” she said. “It was a great effort from a wonderful group of members that helped make this event happen. No event can be a huge success without the help of many volunteers.”
The event yielded about $12,500 in scholarship funds for Lauderdale County high school students, which Austin said also allowed the club to establish a new scholarship.
“We were able to start an endowment scholarship for a family that their father had passed away,” she explained.
According to Austin, each alumni chapter fills out an end-of-the-year report that the National Alumni Association uses to determine award winners. The annual awards banquet follows a workshop for the various chapters to attend.
“I think it’s the first award we’ve ever won in all the years that we’ve had an alumni association,” she said. “I’ve been to several of the workshops, but we’ve never had an award.”
