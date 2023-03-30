Two Lauderdale County sheriff's deputies race a gurney through a field Thursday morning to another helicopter landing site in the Center Hill community, while an Air Evac prepares to lift off carrying a crash victim. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
Lauderdale County sheriff's deputies and emergency medical technicians wait at a staging area Thursday morning near a field in the Center Hill community for more crash victims to arrive. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
A Vanderbilt Life Flight helicopter lifts off Thursday morning carrying two crash victims to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. on Alabama Highway 64 near the Center Hill community. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
A Lexington Fire and Rescue truck blocks Alabama Highway 64 Thursday morning near the landing site where five crash victims were flown out to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
GREENHILL — At least one person has died and six others were injured following a two-vehicle head-on collision Thursday morning on Alabama Highway 64, according to Greenhill Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Tim Anerton.
Four helicopters responded near the scene to fly out five patients from the crash. Those patients were children, according to Anerton.
He said the five people who were flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, were her five grandchildren. One of the youngest of the grandchildren was believed to be around a year old.
Anerton said the grandmother was the lone fatality as of 3 p.m. Thursday. The conditions of the children were unknown.
Lauderdale County Coroner Kim Jones said she pronounced 63-year-old Emma Wade dead at the scene of the crash.
He said the head-on collision happened around 9:25 a.m. about 4 miles east of U.S. Highway 43.
The grandmother was believed to have been driving a mid-sized SUV, which collided with a Lowe’s material delivery truck.
Anerton said the driver of the Lowe’s truck was transported via ambulance to North Alabama Medical Center for treatment.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s patrol division are investigating the crash.
Firefighters with Greenhill and Lexington volunteer fire departments responded to the call, along with Lauderdale County sheriff’s deputies, Lexington and Killen police and several emergency medical technicians from AMR Ambulance.
