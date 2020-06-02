SHEFFIELD — One man is dead and another remains in police custody after an early Monday morning shooting.
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at 304 S. Columbia Ave., which was not the home of either man involved in the altercation.
Police Chief Ricky Terry did not release the name of the deceased, pending notification of family members late Monday afternoon.
The body has been sent to Huntsville for an autopsy.
The man was shot three times in the torso, police said.
The suspect hasn't formally been charged, but is in custody, according to Terry, who said the shooter turned himself in to the Colbert County Sheriff's Department later Monday morning.
Charges are expected to be filed today. Terry said the suspect's identity won't be released until he is charged as the case is still under investigation.
Terry said his department got a call that someone had been shot at the Columbia Avenue residence, and when police arrived they began CPR on the victim.
The victim was taken to Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield where he died.
Terry said the handgun used in the shooting has not yet been recovered.
"We don't know exactly what the dispute was over," Terry said. "These two guys have been going at it for years with an ongoing dispute. We don't know at this point what escalated it."
