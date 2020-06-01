SHEFFIELD — One man is dead and another remains in police custody after an early Monday morning shooting.
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at 304 S. Columbia Ave., which was not the home of either man involved in the altercation.
Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry did not release the name of the deceased, pending notification of family members late Monday afternoon.
The suspect hasn't formally been charged, but is in custody, according to Terry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.