Much of the engine from the tractor-trailer lays in a culvert Tuesday morning about 25 yards away from where the tractor-trailer collided with a train at the Golden Road crossing in Colbert County. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
LOCUST SHORES — A Killen man died in a collision involving a train and an 18-wheeler he was driving at a railroad crossing off Old Memphis Pike.
Mario C. Peterson, 48, was killed when the 2011 Freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving collided with a Norfolk Southern train, according to troopers with the patrol division of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).
Peterson died at the scene of the 10:22 a.m. crash, which is 5 miles west of Tuscumbia at the Golden Road intersection in front of Chapel Hill Church of Christ.
Old Memphis Pike runs parallel with U.S. Highway 72, which is on the south side of the railroad intersection.
The railroad crossing has lights and bells, but no crossing arms.
April Blankenship, who lives next to the church, said she was outside when the crash occurred.
"I was out here pickup up limbs and the train whistle blew and the next thing I know, I heard the crash," she said.
Blankenship said her daughter also was home, and they both called 911 immediately.
Blankenship said she has lived at the home since 1987 and this is the third crash that she knows of at the crossing since moving there.
The Norfolk Southern Railway train remained on the track with the multi-car train extending past an intersection east of the Golden Road one where the crash occurred. The train, which mainly had double-decked cars, did not appear to incur significant damage.
The truck's cab was demolished to the point where the entire inside could be seen from the outside of it. The cab and trailer were facing the church, with the cab stopping at the church sign near a ditch along Memphis Pike.
The truck's engine had been thrown into the ditch during the collision. It was among a CB radio and other debris.
Authorities said it has been several years since the last fatal train collision in Colbert County.
A man died in 2016 when his vehicle and a train collided at a railroad crossing near the Colbert Steam Plant on Red Rock Road, just off old Alabama 20.
Troopers with the patrol division of ALEA are investigating the crash.
