FLORENCE — Police said a man was charged with manslaughter Saturday morning after he crashed his vehicle into Cypress Creek, resulting in the drowning of a passenger.
Zachery John Madden, 21, Brilliant, was arrested after the incident, which started shortly after 1 a.m., police Capt. Brad Holmes said.
Madden was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center and was awaiting bail to be set.
Holmes said 35-year-old Joe Deewayne Cothrum drowned. The Florence Police Department Water Rescue and Recovery Team found Cothrum's body in the vehicle.
Police said officers attempted to pull over the vehicle Madden was driving on Court Street because the headlights were not on.
"Madden refused to yield and led officers on a pursuit through downtown Florence, which eventually ended after Madden crashed his vehicle through a locked gate near the intersection of West College Street and West Mobile Street," Holmes said.
"Madden’s vehicle traveled through a residential area after crashing through the gate before submerging into Cypress Creek.
"Officers observed Madden and a second white male exit the vehicle into the creek. Madden swam to officers while the second male swam to the opposite side of the creek before disappearing into a wooded area," Holmes said.
Madden was taken into custody without incident. He informed officers of a third person who was in the vehicle at the time of the crash."
Holmes said that's when the rescue and recovery team was called and found Cothrum's body.
Holmes said they have not identified the man who swam to the opposite side of the creek.
Police requested the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to assist in the investigation since the police department is involved.
"This case is still very active and ongoing," Holmes said. "Additional charges are pending."
