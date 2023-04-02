GREENHILL — A 1-year-old died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center almost 24 hours after the head-on collision on Alabama 64 which killed his grandmother Thursday morning.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) confirmed the baby had passed away around 8:55 a.m. Friday at the hospital.
He was one of five grandchildren in the Honda Pilot, which was driven by his grandmother, Emma Wade, 63, of Lexington.
All five children were flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
"His smile could light up a room," his mother wrote on her social media page. "He gave the sweetest hugs and wouldn’t even mind cuddling up with a stranger. He drank every bottle or ate every bite you fed him. He was amazing and extraordinary and I don’t know how to learn to live the rest of my life without that perfect baby in it. The onlyconsolation I have for myself is that he is reuniting with his Nana in heaven — and boy did he love her."
Wade was pronounced dead at the scene by Lauderdale County Coroner Kim Jones following the head-on collision around 9:25 a.m. Thursday.
The Lauderdale County School system asked students, faculty and staff to wear grey Monday when they return to school in honor of the two who died in the collision.
"The Lauderdale County School System considers each student a member of our family," it wrote on a social media page. "When our family experiences tragedy and heartbreak, we want to lean in and support those family members. ... We will be taking up monetary donations on Monday and Tuesday. These donations will be taken up countywide at each school and given directly to the families."
The 55-year-old driver of the truck was transported to North Alabama Medical Center in Florence for treatment.
Troopers within the Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.
