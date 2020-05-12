FLORENCE — The city of Florence is allocating funds to 10 programs as part of an effort to combat homelessness and poverty in the city.
The $57,868.99 in funding is designed to assist agencies providing food, housing, transportation, medical and educational services to those in need.
Members of the City Council unanimously approved the funding last week.
President Dick Jordan said the fact that there is a variety of recipients helps recognize how the city can benefit from the collaboration of agencies.
"The city is working with agencies to improve the quality of life we have," Jordan said. "It just makes Florence a better place to live. This is the result of the mayor and council working with agencies to help mitigate the impact of homelessness in our city. It just shows you what collaboration does for the city."
Florence officials examined a variety of ways the funds can help, including money they allocated toward Florence High School's Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program to help prevent students from falling through the cracks.
"It gives opportunities for all in those areas of education," Jordan said.
He said the Planning Department assembled the list of agencies.
"I really commend Planning Director Melissa Bailey and her staff for putting this together," Jordan said. "It all gets back to people and agencies helping each other, especially in a time of crisis."
In a letter to Jordan and Mayor Steve Holt, Bailey said the notion of collaboration was a focus in the funding recommendations.
"These programs are reflective of the organizations you have worked alongside to prevent homelessness, mitigate the impact of homelessness, and work toward the ultimate goal of ending homelessness in our city," she wrote.
The recipients, programs and allocations include:
• Community Action Agency, assistance with rapid rehousing — $4,368.99.
• Shoals Community Clinic, $1,000 increase plus 30-day extension for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Salvation Army and medical care to its clients.
• Common Ground Shoals, summer and after-school program for youth in west Florence — $8,500.
• Florence High School Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics opportunities in Engineering program — $2,500.
• Florence Housing Authority/Transit, transportation services to 50 clients per month — $12,000.
• Food Bank of North Alabama, food boxes to low income seniors — $3,500.
• Homeless Care Council of Northwest Alabama, eye care program for low income individuals — $1,500.
• Shoals Community clinic, medical needs for low to moderate income, PPE to the Salvation Army and weekly medical care to homeless residing at the Salvation Army — $14,000.
• Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, utilities assistance with security deposits to 25 low-income clients per month — $9,000.
• YMCA, summer and after-school programs for youths — $1,500.
