SHEFFIELD — Renovations at city hall are finally complete a year later, thanks to numerous setbacks.
The city's $130,000 expenditure included refurbishing the building outside and inside.
With much of the metal trim on the outside of the building starting to rust, those repairs were the first order of business.
Now with a fresh coat of paint on all the outside trim, the building is in its best shape in recent history, according to Mayor Steve Stanley.
"We've been in need of repairs and improvements for many years, and we decided that if we're going to ask our residents to clean up their properties we need to clean up our own house first," he said.
For years, some pressing maintenance on the building has been deferred. There had been no significant exterior maintenance in the past 20 years.
Now, with roof leaks repaired, ceiling tiles replaced, new carpeting and paint, city hall has taken on new life.
Extensive improvements were made in the city's courtroom with new carpet, ceiling tiles and painted walls. There is also all new seating with new heavy duty plastic that is easy to maintain.
The men's bathroom was updated, and air vents on the first and second floors were replaced.
The foyer area on the main floor has new paint, ceiling tiles and revamped stairway handrails.
In addition, roof repairs were made over the garage section of the police department that has been plagued in recent years with leaks.
Stanley said the repairs and updates make the building more aesthetically pleasing and create a much cleaner and safer environment for employees and visitors to city hall.
The various city offices have been recently painted as well, and the city's building department has been reconfigured.
"We still need to pressure wash the building, but we're pleased with all the improvements," Stanley said. "The people of Sheffield deserve nice, well-maintained city facilities and things around here are much improved."
