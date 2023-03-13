Jesse Smith, 76, has been a member of Greater St. Paul AME, the oldest Black church in Lauderdale County, for about 47 years.
He can recall a time not so long ago when church pews were filled every Sunday, and although attendance has dwindled, he and Pastor Antonio James said the congregation continues to find new ways to engage its members and surrounding community.
“Membership has dropped because a lot of the older people have gone on,” Smith said. “It fluctuates, but we have 40 to 50 on Sunday. Young people that were members here went off to college and then found jobs elsewhere. Then the pandemic cut down attendance, but we’re still thriving.”
The AME church on North Pine Street in Florence was founded in the early 1840s by 14 African American freed slaves. They formed a congregation, whose first worshipers came from the First Methodist Church of Florence —which had a membership of 60 white attendants and 28 Black attendants in 1829.
Rev. Robin Lightfoot was the first to preach to the congregation, then known as Church Springs, in a small cow shed the members had converted into a church building on Spring Street.
“(Lightfoot) was lynched by Confederate soldiers because he was stirring up strife and preaching freedom,” said member Alta Morrow, whose mother helped record much of the church’s history.
“All of this tells of our beginning,” she said, holding a booklet of articles and photos of the church and its congregation. “When you read it, it sticks with you. And I’ve lived some of it.”
Morrow, 76, along with her mother and grandmother, were worshipers at the church when the congregation moved from its second location on the southwest corner of Court and Alabama streets to its current location near the former Burrell-Slater School in 1967.
After each move, the congregation renamed itself, first St. Paul, then Greater St. Paul AME Church.
James, 35, said Greater St. Paul is the third church he’s pastored. He joined the congregation in the fall of 2021.
“I’m blessed to be a part of this church’s history,” he said. “We’re not trying to erase history. We have to embrace it, but while we’re embracing it, we also have to enhance what we’re doing. What we do on Sunday morning has to be engaging.
“Therefore, we equip members to go outside the four walls of the church in order to live life and face the things they do on a daily basis,” he said.
“Growing up, my mother took me and my siblings to church. Now we have options, you know. We don’t tie ourselves to a church because it’s where we grew up, or because our parents went there. Our generation is looking for something that’s engaging.”
Some of the ways James said the church is attempting to leave an impact is by hosting events and joining a ministerial alliance with eight other neighboring AME churches. Since the alliance formed about two months ago, the churches rotate meeting locations, guest speakers and choirs each second Sunday of the month.
“The first one in January was held here. Last month, it was held at Bailey Springs. It’s an opportunity for us to come together and hold a collaborative worship service,” James said.
“Another thing we’ve been looking at doing is holding a fifth Sunday worship service, and my vision is to have an ecumenical service with multiple denominations coming together.”
While special services like those held with the ministerial alliance shake up the congregation’s usual routine, Morrow said James altering some aspects of their typical Sunday worship has made an even greater impact on her.
“It’s O.K. with me,” she said. “We’re here to worship. If you can take something home with you — and he’s going to give you something to take home — it doesn’t matter if he’s standing in the pulpit.”
James explained that one of the first changes he made was moving his chair from the pulpit area to an area beside the pews.
“I’m a worshiper,” he said. “If I’m to the side, I can engage. And I don’t always have to stand in the pulpit to preach. I’m down here sometimes.
“We become creatures of habit. We have a call to worship, we have a doxology. Over a period of time, we’re saying it just to be saying it. It’s out of ritual instead of mentally thinking, O.K., what does this really mean?”
While many of his changes have started off small, James said he has been met with a little pushback on occasion. One of his greatest challenges has been in finding ways to engage audiences of different generations.
“The reason many churches are on social media now is because the pandemic forced us to be,” he said. “We were forced to be on social media to engage an audience. Now, we’re on Facebook, but you look at it, we’re behind. I have a son who’s 12 years old. A lot of people my son’s age are not on Facebook. They’re on Tik Tok. We’re just now embracing Facebook, so we’re behind.”
While some members attend meetings or even Sunday School via Zoom, he said he realizes not all members have access to online resources or social media.
Smith, who said he grew up in an AME church and a Baptist church because he had two grandparents who were members of each of the two congregations, said he has no trouble adapting to the changes.
“There are reasons why we go through change, and it is always good,” he said. “A lot of times, if you don’t accept change, you find yourself left behind.”
Chelsea.retherford@timesdaily.com or 256-5736.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.