Two people were pronounced dead at the scene of a Tuesday evening wreck on Alabama 184 (Second Street) three miles east of Muscle Shoals, according to Alabama State Troopers.
Kiyaira Michaela Kincaid, 23, of Cincinnati Ohio, was driving westbound at a high rate of speed when her vehicle left the road striking a tree on the drivers side, according to authorities.
The passenger in her vehicle was identified as Justin O'Neal Langham, 31, also of Cincinnati.
The wreck happened at 6:50 p.m. Troopers said the crash is still under investigation.
