2 face drug trafficking charges By Bernie Delinski Staff Writer Feb 17, 2023 FLORENCE — A man was arrested this week on trafficking methamphetamine in Lauderdale County, while a Colbert County man has been indicted on a charge of trafficking fentanyl, authorities said.The charges stem from separate cases from the Shoals' two drug task forces.In Lauderdale County, Michael Rashad Hogan, 33, of Town Creek, has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, according to court records.A deposition in Hogan's case stated the arrest stemmed from an Oct. 13, 2022, offense.Chuck Hearn, director of the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force, said Hogan had more than 28 grams of crystal meth (ice) in his possession.Hearn said he cannot provide additional details at this time, but he anticipates additional indictments to come from the investigation."This is part of a long-term investigation," he said.In Colbert County, Christopher Craig Alexander, 29, of Rogersville, has been indicted on a charge of trafficking fentanyl, according to court records.Curtis Burns, director of the Colbert County Drug Task Force, said that case stemmed from an Aug. 5, 2022, traffic stop in Muscle Shoals after an agent witnessed a possible drug transaction.Burns said the traffic stop, made in conjunction with the Muscle Shoals Police Department, yielded 2 grams of fentanyl powder.A female passenger in the vehicle was possessing the drugs, but Alexander admitted that he was in possession of them and gave them to her during the traffic stop.His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, according to court records.
