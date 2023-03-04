centerpiece top story 2 Florence district meetings scheduled By Bernie Delinski Staff Writer Mar 4, 2023 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Jimmy Oliver Dan Busey/TimesDaily Buy Now Kaytrina Simmons Dan Busey/TimesDaily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FLORENCE — Two city council district community meetings are scheduled this month, including one on Monday.The District 6 meeting starts at 6 p.m. Monday with Councilman Jimmy Oliver at St. James Methodist Church Family Life Center, 610 Cox Creek Parkway.The District 1 meeting with Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons is 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 14 at the Handy Recreation Center, 1105 Beale St. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. bernie.delinski@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5739. Twitter @TD_BDelinski Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Public Administration Politics Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMade with love: Big Man's BBQ owners add their personal touchLow bids submitted for replacement of I-65 welcome centerRenee HillTrowbridge's famed flavor will return4 escape duplex blaze in FlorenceSondra Lynelle Romans McCutchenFlorence cyclist dies after Monday crashStephen Lee CastleberryGlory, hallelujah: Covenant Christian boys soar to back-to-back state championshipsWarren Dyar Images Videos CommentedGeorge Lindsey UNA Film Festival recognizes Alabama filmmakers (1)A lasting impact: Troop 145 says scouting built character (1)US is struggling for its very soul (1)Wright reflects on 100 years of life (1)TVA: No plans to reopen Wilson Dam to the public (1)Liles' focus is his community (1)Leighton woman found with a stolen truck, $20K of tools (1)City approves over $33 million in bonds (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Did you lose power during the storms on Friday? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
