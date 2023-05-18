TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County commissioners rejected bids for a new LaGrange senior center Tuesday and withheld action on bids to renovate an old Tennessee Valley Authority building for use as the new emergency management agency headquarters and Colbert 911 dispatch center.
The decision was made after bids for both projects came in much higher than expected.
The bids were submitted by two southern Tennessee contractors
During Tuesday's commission meeting, County Administrator Roger Creekmore said local bidders shied away from the projects due to requirements of the Davis-Bacon Act.
The Davis-Bacon Act requires laborers and mechanics employed by contractors or subcontractors on the project shall be paid wages at rates not less than those prevailing on similar construction in the locality as determined by the U.S. Secretary of Labor, regardless of contractual relationships, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Creekmore said one local contractor said would not bid on the projects due to the Davis-Bacon Act.
The commission set aside $150,000 for the senior center project, but bids came in at more than $600,000, Creekmore said.
The county hadn't set a formal budget for the renovation of an old TVA infirmary on the Muscle Shoals Reservation, but didn't anticipate bids of $1.8 million and $2 million.
"We were somewhat left in shock," commission Chairman Tommy Barnes said.
Creekmore said the county expected to spend about $1 million on the renovations.
With no discussion Tuesday, commissioners voted unanimously to reject the senior center bids.
"We will go back and take a look at it," Creekmore said.
Creekmore said he met with architect Robert Whitten, who is drawing plans for both projects, on Monday. EMA Director Michael Smith also attended the meeting.
The need for a new transformer located outside the building was identified as a major expense, as was adding a new heating and air conditioning system to the building.
Creekmore recommended the commission table the issue until its June 6 meeting.
He said commissioners will review the project specifications to see if there are components that can be changed, such as the types of doors and windows, or other changes that can potentially reduce the cost.
"But our real concern is it came in so much over budget," Creekmore said. "It may be a sign of the times."
One way to avoid the Davis-Bacon Act with the EMA building is use the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds for the renovations. Creekmore said the Davis-Bacon Act does not apply to ARPA Funds.
"We've got combined streams of money in that building," Creekmore said. "Because of the (Community Development Block Grant) money, it carries a requirement that contractor must pay Davis-Bacon wages."
He said that is one issue that is probably driving up the cost of the project.
The CDBG money, a little more than $300,000, could be used for another facet of the project that is bid separately from the interior renovations, Creekmore said.
Another issue that needs to be addressed, Creekmore said, is convincing local contractors to bid on these projects.
He said contractors have plenty of work, which allows them to be more particular when bidding on projects.
The Davis-Bacon Act, Creekmore said, didn't come into play when projects were scarce.
"They have work right now," he said. "They don't have to take jobs."
