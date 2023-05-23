TUSCUMBIA — A Colbert County grand jury has indicated two men on five charges, including attempted murder, in connection to a dice game that eventually erupted into gunfire, according to court records.
Montreal Marcellious Hatchett, 19, of Memphis, Tennessee, and Deontae Obrian Thompson, 23, of Florence each is charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, shooting into an occupied building, and first-degree assault, according to their indictments, which were issued by the May session of the grand jury.
Both are scheduled to be arraigned on June 22.
Authorities said the incident involved Hatchett and Thompson, who were playing a dice game at the residence on 120 Monroe Drive. The men later returned wearing masks to rob those inside.
A 26-year-old man was shot in the upper arm and abdomen but survived, Police Chief Tony Logan said.
Court records indicate that “numerous people” were at the residence the night of April 5 shooting dice. Two people wearing masks entered a side door with guns drawn, and one person closest to the door attempted to subdue the two alleged robbers. The victim was shot during the altercation.
Witnesses told police Thompson, who goes by “Bookie,” was in the residence as were two other individuals “that nobody at the house was very familiar with.”
The shooting victim, who later talked to police after being “taken off a ventilator,” told police that Thompson became upset while they were shooting dice because he was losing money and left with two other people.
The victim said it was five to 10 minutes later that two masked men came into the house.
The two men were later identified as a 17-year-old juvenile who led police on a three-county chase from Memphis, Tennessee, into Mississippi’s Alcorn County. Authorities discovered the vehicle the teen was driving had been reported stolen.
Witnesses identified Hatchett as the other suspect. U.S. Marshals captured him in Memphis. Thompson also was charged when his statements to police didn’t match up, according to Logan.
