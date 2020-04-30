Family members of Justin O'Neal Langham, who died in a one-car accident Tuesday night in Colbert County, described him as a kind soul who loved his children.
Alabama State Troopers are still investigating the 6:50 p.m. wreck that also claimed the life of Langham's girlfriend, Kiyaira Michaela Kincaid, 23, of Cincinnati Ohio. She was driving the car.
Langham was also living in Cincinnati but grew up in Town Creek and had been visiting family there.
The wreck occurred three miles east of Muscle Shoals on Alabama 184, also known as Second Street, across from Galaxy Flea Market.
Troopers said Kincaid was traveling westbound at an excessively high rate of speed when she lost control of the car, leaving the road and striking a tree on the driver's side.
She was driving a 2008 Ford Focus.
Both Kincaid and Langham were pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers were assisted by the Colbert County Sheriff's Department and the volunteer fire departments of Nitrate City and Brick Hatton.
Colbert Sheriff Frank Williamson, who was at the scene, described the crash as one of the worst he's seen in his career.
"It was apparent that it happened very quickly, and I'm thankful they couldn't have known what even happened," Williamson said. "The car didn't even look like a car."
Williamson said debris from the scene was strewn several yards away.
Langham's aunt, Brandy Langham, said her nephew has two daughters and a young son. He was in town visiting them and other family.
Langham graduated from Hazlewood High School.
"He was loving and kind and will be missed by our entire family," she said. "I didn't know his girlfriend, but (Justin's) grandmother had met her and said she was also very kind and sweet."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.