MONTGOMERY — Two inmates up for parole this week include one convicted of assaulting a Florence police officer and another for menacing after a high-speed chase while trying to elude a St. Florian officer, authorities said.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles will hear parole requests from Kyle Lee Jones and Hernandez Kursinski Gray, said Jakiya Dudley, digital media specialist for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Jones' hearing is Wednesday and Gray's is Thursday, Dudley said.
Jones, 30, has served 2 years, 3 months and 7 days of a 10-year sentence on convictions of two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and one count each of second-degree receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
He also has previous convictions for possession of a controlled substance and first-degree receiving stolen property, according to corrections records.
Jones is in the Red Eagle Work Center, according to the department.
He was arrested in 2018 after attempting to elude an officer. While the chase was going on, a passenger in Jones' vehicle asked him some 100 times to stop. He only stopped when he ran out of gas, according to court records.
Gray, 44, has served 12 years, 6 months and 19 days of a 20-year sentence on convictions of second-degree assault and two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, according to corrections records.
He is in the Elma Community Work Center, according to records.
The assault conviction was from 2022 and is a 22-month sentence, according to records. The others are from 2010 and 2012 cases in Morgan County.
Court records state he injured a Florence police officer by trapping the officer's arm and leg between a door and door frame while the officer was attempting to arrest him.
He also faced charges of first-degree possession of marijuana and two counts of chemical endangerment of a child, for exposing a child to marijuana, according to records.
He was also charged with resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence for trying to get rid of the marijuana by consuming it.
He pleaded guilty to the assault charge in an agreement that included dropping the other charges, according to records.
