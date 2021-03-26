Two more rounds of heavy thunderstorms are on tap for the weekend in the Shoals, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
spotlight
2 more rounds of storms bound for the Shoals
- By Kevin Taylor City Editor
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Treasury sends out additional 37 million relief payments
- Automation coming, maybe sooner than anticipated in Alabama
- Ross Hill
- Muscle Shoals man dies in single-vehicle crash
- Judy Parker
- Yellen, Powell say more needed to limit US economic damage
- GOP firebrand US Rep. Mo Brooks enters Alabama Senate race
- Burt Anderson
- Tennessee man loses control of motorcycle, strikes tree in fatal Lauderdale County crash
- Johnny McClanahan
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Party like it's 1999: Hatton boys going back to state semifinals (1)
- Storm-infested day brings heavy rainfall, flooding in the Shoals (1)
- ALGOP Executive Committee holds winter meeting today (1)
- Officials: Man cut down oaks at Civil War site, stole timber (1)
- Grant/loan funds $160K of equipment for Tuscumbia Fire Department (1)
- Pine Street study offers city, UNA options for improving safety (1)
- Lauderdale County Commission chairman speaks at anti-Marxism rally (1)
- Auburn chosen to conduct wage, job description study (1)
- UNA men's basketball: Comeback falls short, but Lions make most of chance on big stage (1)
- UNA sports planner (through March 21) (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.