FLORENCE — A section of Pine Street is down to two lanes beginning today to make way for equipment to be transported for the new downtown parking deck.
Pine Street from Mobile Street to Tombigbee Street is condensed to two lanes with fencing until future notice, the city of Florence announced Wednesday.
The $12.65 million Parking deck will be at a city-owned lot at Pine and Tombigbee. The project is expected to be completed within a year.
The two northbound lanes of Pine Street are closed during the project, and the two southbound lanes have been converted to a northbound and southbond lane, Mayor Andy Betterton said.
"We're asking people to be patient as we move forward on this project," he said. "It's going to be a great resource to downtown."
He said the project involves a great deal of pre-cast concrete, and while it is nearly a yearlong contract, it could be completed in as early as 10 months.
A staging area has been set up at Pine Street, near West Bluff Street.
During Tuesday's city council work session, officials received a bit of good news on the project when the council approved a change order that is expected to reduce the cost of construction by approximately $120,000.
Betterton said the reduction is because crews will use a process of planting piles into the ground that does not involve driving them. That also means the process will bring less noise and shaking.
Plans call for the six-level deck to have 273 spaces for automobiles and 23 for bicycles or motor bikes, architects said.
It is part of an overall plan that includes building a new city hall in the parking lot adjacent to the current city hall, and the building of a municipal deck at the location of the existing city hall.
When the new deck is completed, the one at Pine and Tennessee streets will be demolished, Betterton said.
The municipal parking deck will be attached to the new city hall.
Officials believe the entire project will cost between $47.5 million and $53 million.
There are no plans for the space that will be opened by demolition of the existing parking deck. That space will be used to store supplies for construction of city hall and the municipal parking deck.
