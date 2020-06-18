Two of three inmates serving for convictions in local crimes have been granted parole this week, while a fourth is up for consideration today, authorities said.
On Wednesday, the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied parole for Dennis Jayson Montgomery, said Terry Abbott, director of communications for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Montgomery has served 10 years, 8 months of a 20-year sentence in the Limestone Correctional Center on theft-related charges in Colbert, Lawrence and Morgan counties, officials said. The convictions include second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree theft of property, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree receiving stolen property and two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, according to the Department of Corrections. He also had priors of third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property.
Parole was granted Tuesday for Lee Vaughn Hamer and Matthew Lee Vandiver, Abbott said.
Hamer has served more than 8 years, 1 month of an 18-year sentence on convictions of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. One count is from a Colbert County case and one is a Lauderdale County case. He is in the Red Eagle Work Center.
He also has prior convictions on possession, second-degree assault and second-degree theft of property in Lauderdale County, officials said.
Vandiver has served just over a year of a five-year sentence in the Limestone Correctional Facility on Colbert County convictions of first-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and possession/receiving a controlled substance, according to the Department of Corrections.
Today the board hears a request from Christopher Craig Alexander, Abbott said.
Alexander has served more than 2 years, 9 months of a 10-year sentence on charges in Lauderdale County of leaving the scene of an accident with injury and third-degree escape, according to records. He is in the North Alabama Community Work Center.
