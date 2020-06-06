FLORENCE — The popularity of the annual Shred Day continues to increase each year with the demand this year being so high that organizers had to shut down operations early because both trucks were filled.
Shred Day is a Better Business Bureau of North Alabama event that allows the public to pull into the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum parking lot with documents for shredding. The papers are shredded on the spot.
The program, which was Friday, is a way to prevent personal documents from falling into dangerous hands, said Christie Yeiser, regional vice president for the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama.
Yeiser said at one point Friday, traffic was backed up into downtown. Organizers had planned for the program to last three hours, but had to close well before then because the trucks were at capacity.
Organizers said they shredded some 2 tons of paper.
If you missed Shred Day, the next free shred event will be from 9 a.m. to noon June 13 at Epic Church, 607 14th St., Decatur.
For information about that event, call 256-355-2226, or you can check bbb.org to look for future events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.