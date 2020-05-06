Lodging revenues in Colbert County increased by 11% in 2019, but Lauderdale County's revenues slipped into negative territory for the first time in six years.
According to the Alabama Department of Tourism's annual economic impact report for 2019, Colbert County's revenues jumped 11.3% from $306,520 in 2018 to $341,199.
Lauderdale County's revenues slipped -.3% from $1,196,536 in 2018 to $1,192,824.
Susann Hamlin, president/CEO of the Colbert County Tourism and Convention Bureau, said her department's marketing efforts, both domestic and international, paid off.
"I was shocked that we were up this much, especially after a 15% increase last year (2018)," she said. "It's totally attraction-driven, and we've done a better job in those marketing efforts. To be up almost 30% in two years is really a big deal for Colbert County."
Hamlin said a portion of the increase was due to a large fishing tournament last year that the county didn't host in 2018.
However, the main factor, she said, was the increase in tour groups and individual foreign travelers.
"We have great attractions and that's what makes us be able to promote and build business," Hamlin said. "When I mention Muscle Shoals at big trade shows, everyone knows who we are now. I don't have an empty appointment time because people are really seeking us out, particularly for the music."
She added the increase in awareness has made it easier in recent years to convince tourists flying into other metropolitan areas to drive to the Shoals.
"They know us now and that makes the difference," she said.
Although Lauderdale County's revenue decline amounted to less than $4,000, it broke a five-year trend of increases.
Florence-Lauderdale Tourism President/CEO Rob Carnegie attributed the revenue decline to three factors.
"We know firsthand from our surveys that many of the fishing tournament teams are (lodging) in Colbert County," he said. "Our hotel properties had also enjoyed 11 months of hospital construction in 2018 with the building of North Alabama Medical Center and that was gone in 2019."
Carnegie's third reason is the continuing need for more public-private development in Lauderdale that creates more visitor experiences.
"We've been saying this for years, and we've got to consider the investment piece of this," he said.
Carnegie said Florence-Lauderdale Tourism spends about $250,000 annually hosting fishing tournaments ,and those participants are expected to lodge in Lauderdale County. Often, however, especially with high school and college fishing tournaments, less expensive lodging is sought.
Hamlin agreed less expensive lodging is available in Colbert County, and some anglers do indeed cross the river for lodging.
"We have some tour groups that want the higher-end lodging and they choose to go to Lauderdale County for that," she added.
While Carnegie admits he doesn't know what the current year will bring due to the COVID-19 crisis, he stressed the tourism trade will remain an integral part of Lauderdale County's economy.
"We saw a dip this past year, but we've also been seeing those increases and I believe we will again," he said.
