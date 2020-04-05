If it feels like this area has never experienced so much rainfall to start a year, there's a reason: we haven't.
According to the National Weather Service, the Shoals set a rainfall record for the first three months of this year.
The combined months of January, February and March saw 29.39 inches of rain in the Shoals, according to the weather service.
Kurt Weber, meteorologist for the weather service office in Huntsville, said that broke a 70-year-old record.
The previous high mark for the first three months was 27.97 inches, set in 1950, Weber said. The closest to that was 26.25 inches in 1939.
"That doesn't necessarily mean it's going to be the wettest year," Weber said. "You still have a lot of months left in the year and some of those can be very dry. But it was definitely the wettest start of a year."
The 29.39-inch total for the first quarter of the year more than doubles the normal amount of 14.34 inches for that span, according to weather service data. It also is more than half of the 53.2-inch normal rainfall total for the year.
Broken down by month, 9.44 inches fell in January, which is 4.83 inches above normal; 10.9 inches fell in February, which is 6.24 inches above normal; and 9.05 inches fell in March, which is 4.29 inches above normal, according to the data.
During that time, the Tennessee River at Florence flooded twice, including February when it was above the 18-foot flood stage most of the month.
The river crested at 25.49 feet on Feb. 13, which is the ninth-highest mark ever recorded, according to weather service data. After subsiding it flooded again in March and crested at 22 feet on March 26, which is the 19th-highest mark.
Weber said two factors played into the large amounts of rainfall. One was an overall west-east zonal flow.
"That allows for multiple disturbances to come in from the West Coast or drop down from southwestern Canada and into the flow," he said.
In addition, a subtropical jet flowed into Texas, feeding moisture into the zonal flow, Weber said.
He said that system seems to be adjusting over the past couple of weeks.
"There is a little bit more ridging building in on the area behind these systems," Weber said. "We still have a lot of disturbances coming through but more dry air is riding than had been the last three months."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.