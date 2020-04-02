Health department officials are reviewing a second possible death linked to the coronavirus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health's website.
The ADPH's afternoon update lists 2 reported deaths in Lauderdale County but only 1 confirmed.
The number of confirmed virus cases in the Shoals area inched upward today with Lauderdale reporting 14, Colbert 5 and Franklin County 4.
Statewide, the number of cases climbed to 1,251 with 17 confirmed deaths and another 15 reported deaths awaiting review before confirmation.
The epicenter of the outbreak remains Jefferson County, where 318 confirmed cases have been reported as of today with 5 deaths reported. Madison County has 116 cases with 2 deaths, 1 confirmed; Shelby County has 99 cases with 5 deaths, 3 of them confirmed; and Lee County has 91 cases with 5 deaths, 3 of them confirmed.
The total number of individuals tested statewide is 8,619 as of Wednesday.
