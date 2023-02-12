Firefighters douse an apartment building with water Saturday morning at Colonial Gardens Apartments in Tuscumbia to extinguish any hot spots. Firefighters spent more than three hours extinguishing the blaze. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
Firefighters spray the second floor of the townhouse-style apartment building Saturday morning at Colonial Gardens Apartments. All of the tenants of the building were accounted for. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
A volunteer firefighter walks around the back of the apartment building that burned Saturday morning at Colonial Gardens Apartments in Tuscumbia. The building was a total loss, according to firefighters. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
TUSCUMBIA — Three firefighters were injured battling an apartment building blaze Saturday morning.
More than two dozen firefighters worked more than three hours at Colonial Gardens Apartments to extinguish the fire that destroyed one of the apartment buildings.
Tuscumbia Fire Chief David Pate said the call came in at 7:14 a.m. as an apartment fire and when crews arrived at one of the Colonial Gardens Apartments, the flames had already breached the roof of the townhouse-style apartment building.
Pate said three firefighters were injured during the blaze and were sent to Helen Keller Hospital for treatment for burns.
Pate said all tenants of the apartment building were accounted for and there were no fatalities.
Tuscumbia Fire Department was assisted by Sheffield and Muscle Shoals Fire departments with engines and personnel.
Volunteer firefighters from Cherokee, Nitrate City, Colbert Heights and Locust Shores also aided in extinguishing the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Tuscumbia Fire Department.
