MONTGOMERY — Three inmates serving time in connection with Shoals crimes are up for parole this week, including one whose hearing is today, authorities said.
David Ray Alexander, who has served more than 9 years of a 20-year sentence, will have his hearing today before the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, said Terry Abbott, director of communications for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Alexander, who was sentenced in January 1998 in Colbert County for unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, also has theft, criminal mischief, assault and promoting prison contraband charges in Walker, Elmore and Cullman counties, Abbott said.
He is in the Hamilton Community Work Center, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Michael Shane Ellis has a hearing Wednesday, Abbott said.
Ellis has served more than 4 years, 7 months of a 20-year sentence for convictions in 2016 of first-degree receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance in Lauderdale County, according to the department.
He also has a prior conviction of manufacturing a controlled substance.
Ellis is at the North Alabama Community Work Center, according to corrections records.
The hearing for Edward Ashley Garrett is Thursday, Abbott said. He has served more than 1 year, 10 months of a 10-year sentence on various offenses, including first-degree theft of property in Colbert County, as well as first-degree receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance in Lawrence County, according to corrections records.
He is in the Limestone Correctional Facility, according to corrections officials.
