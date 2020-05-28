MONTGOMERY — Three inmates who are serving time for crimes in local cases have had parole denied this week, and two other inmates have parole hearings today, authorities said.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied requests from David Bryan Hodges, Vennis Minoso Oates and Fred Junior Johnson, said Terry Abbott, director of Communications for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Johnson's denial came after a Wednesday hearing, Abbott said.
He has served over 3 years, 7 months of a 15-year sentence for two counts of violation of sex offender registry laws in Colbert County, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
The requests from Hodges and Oates were denied Tuesday, Abbott said.
Hodges has served over 9 years, 7 months of a 23-year sentence for third-degree burglary in Franklin County, and third-degree theft of property in Colbert County, according to corrections officials.
Oates has served over 4 years, 7 months of a 15-year sentence for two counts of possession of a controlled substance in Colbert County, according to the department.
Two hearings connected to local cases are set for today, Abbott said. They are:
• Corey Gerald McBrayer, who has served more than 3 years, 1 month of a 9-year sentence for manufacturing a controlled substance in Colbert County, according to corrections officials.
• Calvin Leon Smith, who has served 3 years, 6 months, 9 days of a 12-year, 10-month sentence for third-degree burglary in Lauderdale County, officials said.
This is the second week of hearings since operations were suspended on March 27 due to the COVID-19 virus, Abbott said.
The board scheduled 161 hearings this month. Thus far, it has denied 112 out of 127 requests.
