Three Colbert County schools will use money provided by the Tennessee Valley Authority's School Uplift grant program to purchase vape detectors, a kiln and to construct an outdoor classroom.
TVA announced the grants during a live streamed event Monday that was viewed by school administrators and students across TVA's six-state service area.
In all, according to a TVA news release, $2.6 million in grants were distributed to 64 schools across six states.
The grants are designed to assist with building energy upgrades and learning environment improvements. The upgrades are expected to save the schools an average of 10% on their energy bills this year, TVA said.
In all, seven Alabama Schools received grants. Across the board, grant awards ranged from $10,000 to $410,000, TVA said.
Colbert County High School and Cherokee High School each received $10,000 grants, while Colbert Heights High School received $25,000. Four schools in Arab were also awarded grants.
Colbert Heights High School Principal Ryan King said their $25,000 grant will be spent on vape sensors for restrooms and other locations in the school.
"Our biggest deal is the epidemic of vaping," King said.
Students, he said, are not smoking cigarettes, but are consuming nicotine through vaping devices.
He intends to use the grant to purchase Halo brand vape sensors which can detect changes in temperature, changes in carbon dioxide levels, humidity and can also detect decibel levels.
King said the sensors "learn" the normal environment in a room and react to certain changes.
They can also detect a gunshot and send an alert to local law enforcement.
They can be configured to send alerts to a cell phone, he said.
Eight Halo sensors cost $11,000, King said.
At Colbert County High School, Librarian Rene Smith said the school will use its $10,000 grant to build an outdoor classroom.
Smith said students were allowed to vote on what the money would be used for. The choices were murals for the walls, a makers space for the library, or an outdoor classroom.
"I was hoping for the makers space for the library, but when I saw the outdoor classroom I knew what would win," Smith said.
The outdoor classroom can use used for a variety of classes. Smith said the school has a certified outdoor education specialist.
Smith said the school had a plan for a $10,000 grant and a $25,000 grant.
"We're happy with the $10,000," Smith said.
"School Uplift is another great example of TVA and Sheffield Utilities investment in our community," Colbert County High School Principal Melcha Satchel said. "We learned so much through this program about how to make our school more efficient and comfortable, and I’m proud of our staff and students whose efforts earned this grant.
"We plan on investing the grant money in an outdoor classroom that will improve our facility and make Colbert County High School an even better place for all students to learn and thrive."
In Cherokee, Principal Pam Worsham said the school will use some of the money for vape sensors and a kiln for the art department.
Prior to the grant award, the school had several exercises that promoted energy efficiency.
A representative of Sheffield Utilities spoke to the students about reducing energy usage at home. They had a poster contest, and students made signs reminding each other to turn off lights. The Cherokee High School media group produced an entire segment on saving energy.
By completing those exercises, Worsham said the school could choose how to spend the $10,000 grant.
She said a school energy survey indicated Cherokee High School needs a new air conditioning unit for the band hall and a water heater in the lunch room. Those items would have required a larger grant.
"All these items are needed for the success of our school and our students," Worsham said. "We're excited to have this opportunity.
To date, TVA has invested $7.28 million and has helped 118 schools with School Uplift grants.
