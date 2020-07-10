SHEFFIELD — District 5 council representative Steve Stanley said the time is right for him to step up and seek the position of mayor.
Stanley, 70, is a native of Sheffield. He retired as a business systems/IT manager for Reynolds Metals Company, and later Wise Alloys and Nucor Steel after a total of 32 years.
He's held various civic positions throughout Sheffield, including numerous board positions.
He says his collective experiences have provided a wide platform from which to serve the city knowledgeably.
After serving 12 years on the council, Stanley said he recognized the limitations of that position. "It's time to get more accomplished," he said.
Municipal elections are Aug. 25. The deadline to qualify is July 21.
Stanley said ongoing capital projects must be completed, such as the Cox Boulevard road improvements and the Tuscumbia Landing Trail of Tears.
He believes the ongoing Inspiration Landing project will be transformative for the city.
"This is a project that can change Sheffield's economy significantly, and while its a long-term project, it's important to stay on top of things and keep our residents informed," he said.
The downtown redevelopment has been exciting for Sheffield, he said, but more work must be done to draw investors and more residents to the city.
"We've had a declining population for many years, and we're at the point that we have to get busy doing whatever it takes to get people in here," he said. "Part of that is just cleaning up and making our city more appealing to businesses looking to locate here.
"I know how the city operates and I know our circumstances, our challenges and opportunities."
Stanley said one of the biggest challenges now is the lack of a healthy tax base and revenues that would allow for adequate pay for city employees.
"On several occasions I've looked at proposed budgets and was able to make cuts to allow for modest pay increases, but that's not nearly enough," he said. "We lose employees and have a high turnover rate. We have to prioritize keeping our employees. It's going to take creative thinking."
Stanley said he'd like to see resource sharing with neighboring cities. Equipment and services could be shared, and the collaboration would reduce costs for all.
A proponent of consolidation with Shoals cities, he said he'll continue to pursue such possibilities.
He said the city's standards must be high and ordinances must be enforced.
Stanley said the establishment of a sign ordinance early on during his tenure on the council has helped improve the appearance of the town by ridding the city of abandoned signs, by banning portables, and by requiring existing signs to be well maintained.
Stanley said the current threat to public health and the economy requires strong business navigational skills.
"The challenges (of the pandemic) are great, but I trust my experience and expertise to navigate our way through this time without losing businesses. We have to keep the tax base up, and I'm ready to put my ideas to work."
