FLORENCE — Geronimo Gymnastics is in its second phase of a three-phase reopening after having to shut its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The reopening started in mid-May with the teen program and has expanded to include ages 6 and older. On June 15, the business will include ages younger than 6.
The reopening is being assisted by a city grant — one of 37 grants totaling $182,000 the city awarded to locally owned businesses through a program called Florence First.
"I'm incredibly thankful for the city of Florence for thinking outside the box and being proactive and helping local businesses," owner Sandi McGee said. "It gives us an opportunity that we wouldn't have had if people in positions in the city had not been creative in their thinking."
Specially, McGee thanked Planning Director Melissa Bailey for helping create the program, which utilized Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.
Bailey said eligible businesses had to be located in the city limits, have a current city business license, and not be delinquent on any federal, state or local payments or fines.
The recipients were selected through an application process.
The city had $182,000 for the program, but the response was so tremendous it would have taken more than $2.6 million to issue grants to every business that applied, Bailey said.
"That number speaks to not only the need, but also speaks to the number of small and local businesses we have here in Florence, truly solidifying their role as the backbone of our economy," she said. "It's been a pleasure working with all of our applicants."
Reclaimed Spirits also received a grant. Owner Stacy Hamner said the Florence First program is about much more than money. It speaks of the concern the city has for local businesses.
"You feel that they're trying to support us," Hamner said. "It's a partnership. We're all trying to elevate our city, and I'm so grateful that they're trying to help us do that. Florence is gaining traction and has so much to offer, and you want to keep that pace."
Bailey said 87% of the recipients operate in low- to mid-income areas of Florence and 76% are owned by women.
"Sectors that are represented are 31.6% retail, 23.7% salons and barbershops, 15.8% restaurants and the hospitality sector, 15.8% technical services industry, 10.5% education and instruction, and 2.6% manufacturing," she said.
Combined, the businesses represent 759 years of operations in Florence, Bailey said.
She said she hopes this is not the end of the program.
"We hope in the future we will have access to additional funds to keep this program going," Bailey said.
