MONTGOMERY — A third case of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) has been discovered in Lauderdale County during the 2022-23 deer hunting season, according to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR).
This was the only case confirmed so far during the 2022-23 deer hunting season. The previous two cases were reported during the 2021-22 deer hunting season — both in January 2022.
More than 1,100 white-tailed deer were harvested in the CWD Management Zone this past season, according to ADCNR. At least 98% of all of the samples received have been tested by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries.
“I would like to thank hunters for their overwhelming support by providing a robust number of samples submitted for CWD testing this season,” said ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship. “As they have been in the past few years, hunters will continue to be our most important partners in the management of this disease as we move forward with future deer seasons.”
The third case reported seems to be in the proximity of one of the confirmed cases last deer season in southern central Lauderdale County, according to a map released by ADCNR on its website.
A member of the wildlife section of ADCNR failed to return the TimesDaily’s phone call requesting additional information related to the latest case it reported last week.
Lauderdale and Colbert counties have been designated as a CWD Management Zone (CMZ) since the first case of CWD was discovered in Lauderdale County.
The area west of U.S. Highway 43 in Lauderdale County to the Mississippi and Tennessee state lines, and south to the Tennessee River, is designated as a High-Risk Zone (HRZ).
The remainder of Lauderdale County and all of Colbert County is designated as a Buffer Zone.
Hunters were required to submit heads for CWD testing from all deer harvested within the HRZ in Lauderdale County.
CWD was first detected in Tennessee and Mississippi in 2018 and has been moving toward Alabama.
CWD is a member of a group of diseases which are progressive and fatal. The disease commonly results in altered behavior because of microscopic changes made to the brain of the animal, according to ADCNR.
The latter stages of the disease show signs of listlessness, lowering of the head, weight loss, repetitive walking in set patterns, and lack of responsiveness.
An animal with CWD could carry the disease for a year without any outward indication.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there is no strong evidence for the occurrence of CWD in people, should they eat venison or elk meat that is infected with the disease.
“Hunters must consider many factors when determining whether to eat meat from deer and elk harvested from areas with CWD, including the level of risk they are willing to accept,” the CDC states on its website.
