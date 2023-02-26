FLORENCE — Four people living in a duplex escaped uninjured when a fire woke up one of the residents and he went next door to alert the others.
The Friday morning fire was in the 500 block of Dulin Street, Florence Fire Rescue Chief Tim Anerton said.
The fire was reported at approximately 7:37 a.m. and already had breached into the adjoining apartment when firefighters arrived at 7:39 a.m., Anerton said.
Dulin Street is off East Lelia Street and west of Hermitage Drive.
Anerton said a single occupant was in one dwelling and he awakened to discover it was on fire.
"The majority of the unit was already engulfed in flames at that point," he said. "He barely escaped without injury and he went and alerted the occupants of the adjoining apartment."
Those three people also escaped uninjured.
"Crews immediately began an aggressive attack of the fire and it was brought under control within about 15 minutes," Anerton said. "Our department’s chaplain has coordinated with the American Red Cross and they are providing assistance for the four displaced occupants of the two apartments."
The chief said fire investigators are looking into the cause.
He said firefighters could not find evidence of a working smoke detector in the dwelling. The smoke and the popping noise of the fire woke up the occupant.
"The guy was very fortunate to get out when did," Anerton said. "What alerted him was not a smoke detector audible going off. He was down to seconds, not minutes, of not being able get out or not being able to get out without serious injury."
He said there should be smoke detectors in every home and they should be tested regularly.
"I stress the importance of knowing you have smoke detectors in your homes and that you monitor their age and change the batteries at the appropriate times," Anerton said.
