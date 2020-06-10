Paroles was denied Tuesday to four inmates serving time on convictions in Shoals crimes, authorities said.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles refused to grant paroles to Marcus Antonio Austin, Alton Davis, Kendrick Lee Harris and Eric Channing Price following hearings, said Terry Abbott, director of communications for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Abbott said all four are considered violent offenders.
Austin is serving a life sentence for trafficking in cocaine in Lauderdale County, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. He was sentenced in 2011 and has served nearly 91/2 years. He is in the Limestone Correctional Facility.
He also has two prior convictions of first-degree possession of marijuana, according to the department.
Davis also is serving a life sentence on numerous charges, corrections officials said.
He was sentenced to life in 2017 on a charge of trafficking methamphetamines in Colbert County, and is in the William E. Donaldson Correctional Center.
He previously had received a 15-year sentence in a 2009 conviction of first-degree sexual abuse in Colbert County, according to the corrections department.
He has a 2008 conviction on possession of a controlled substance in Colbert County, authorities said. In 2005 he was convicted of discharging a gun into an unoccupied building in Lauderdale County.
Harris is serving a 15-year sentence on a conviction in Colbert County for a 2017 charge of possession of a pistol after a conviction of a violent offenses, authorities said.
He has 2015 convictions of intimidating a witness and second-degree assault in the county, according to the department. Harris was convicted of second-degree forgery in Lauderdale County in 1995.
He is in the Limestone Correctional Center.
Price is serving 15 years in the Limestone Correctional Center for offenses in Lauderdale County, including first-degree escape, authorities said. He has serving 3 years, 6 months.
On Thursday, Dickie Terrell Garner is up for parole, Abbott said. He has served 9 years, 8 months of a 16-year sentence on theft, burglary and robbery charges in Shoals cases.
