MONTGOMERY — Three men convicted of murder and one of manslaughter are among inmates serving time for Shoals convictions who are up for parole this week, authorities said.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles is conducting hearings for Michael Dexter Franks, Jeffery Dean Anglin, Charles Edwin Balentine and Jerry Oneal Pounders, said Jakiya Dudley, digital media specialist.
• Franks, 38, has served 5 years, 5 months and 9 days of a 16-year sentence in the July 21, 2017, death of Charles Cook, authorities said. He is in the Hamilton Work Release Center.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Woodward Avenue and Sixth Street in Muscle Shoals.
According to the indictment, Franks was driving under the influence of a controlled substance and was driving recklessly when he crashed his SUV into Cook, who was on a motorcycle.
• Anglin, 60, has served 32 years, 5 months and 23 days of a life sentence on convictions of murder in Colbert County in the 1990 shooting death of Clayton Estes, according to court records and the Department of Corrections. He also has a first-degree assault conviction in Franklin County.
He is in the North Alabama Community Work Center.
• Balentine, 72, has served 20 years and 7 months of a life sentence on a 1975 Lauderdale County conviction of first-degree murder, according to corrections records.
He is in the Limestone Correctional Center.
• Pounders, 74, has served 44 years, 11 months and 22 days of a life sentence for the 1978 conviction of first-degree murder in Lauderdale County, according to corrections records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.