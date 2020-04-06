The Alabama Department of Public Health has reported 444 Shoals residents have been tested for the coronavirus as of 10:30 a.m. today.
Of that total, 290 have been tested in Lauderdale County and 154 in Colbert County.
The number of confirmed cases of the virus stands at 16 in Lauderdale County and 6 in Colbert County.
There have been 2 deaths reportedly linked to the coronavirus in the Shoals, but only one of those is a confirmed case, the ADPH has reported.
Statewide, the confirmed death total has climbed to 32 and ADPH reports another 13 deaths have been linked to the virus but confirmation is pending.
The number of confirmed cases statewide stands at 1,862 this morning, and ADPH reports 14,765 Alabama residents have been tested.
Since March 13, ADPH reports there have been 240 hospitalizations linked to the virus.
