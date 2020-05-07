A group of 16 hikers from the Shoals were found unharmed early this morning in the Sipsey Wilderness after they had failed to return home Wednesday evening, authorities said.
Lawrence County Sheriff Tim Sandlin said rescue workers found the group at 3:51 a.m. Authorities received a call on the matter at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday.
The group of five adults and 11 children, ages 18 months to 16 years old, had been hiking along the Thompson Creek Trail in the Sipsey, which is within Bankhead National Forest, when they got lost, Sandlin said.
Authorities said all of them live in the Shoals.
"Their plan was to do a day hike and come back out, but they weren't familiar with the area and it got dark on them and they were not prepared," Sandlin said.
"No one knew exactly where they were going so at that point we contacted the Winston County Sheriff's office as well, since Bankhead is in both counties."
Authorities gathered information that gave them an idea on the area where the group could be, Sandlin said.
"Then we just needed to get on foot and find them," he said. "They were a long way in there."
An emergency medical technician went with the rescue group in the event someone was injured, but everyone was fine and able to walk out, Sandlin said.
