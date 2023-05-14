EVANSTON, Ill. — The five Shoals area students selected as semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship program have been named finalists.
They area Brooks High School senior Ben Underwood; Mars Hill Bible School senior Tyler Foster and Trey Stoddard, Riley Davis and Henry Waldrop, all of Muscle Shoals High School.
The coveted title of National Merit Scholar is bestowed upon students determined to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies.
They will receive a $2,500 scholarship and numerous other scholarships as the result of their finalist standings.
Underwood said being named a National Merit Scholar means big scholarship money that provides student recipients opportunities that they wouldn't have otherwise.
"I'm very grateful for the opportunities I have and I'm going to continue working hard to succeed at my goals," he said. "It has definitely opened a lot of doors."
The National Merit Scholars' selection was based on the students' academic records including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned, scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, contributions and leadership in school and community activities, a written essay and a recommendation by a high school official.
Underwood plans to study medicine; Foster, engineering; Davis, engineering; Stoddard, medicine and Waldrop, engineering.
This year marks the second time since 2019 that all semifinalists from Muscle Shoals High School have become finalists.
