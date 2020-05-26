MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles this week will consider parole for five offenders in cases with local connections, authorities said.
This is the second week of hearings since operations were suspended on March 27 due to the COVID-19 virus, said Terry Abbott, director of communications for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
The board scheduled 161 hearings this month. Thus far, it has denied 56 out of 63 requests.
Those cases with local connections to be heard this week include:
• David Bryan Hodges on Tuesday. He has served 9 years, 7 months, 7 days of a 23-year sentence for third-degree burglary in Franklin County, and third-degree theft of property in Colbert County.
• Vennis Minoso Oates on Tuesday. He has served 4 years, 7 months, 4 days of a 15-year sentence for two counts of possession of a controlled substance in Colbert County.
• Fred Junior Johnson on Wednesday. He has served 3 years, 7 months, 17 days of a 15-year sentence for two counts of violation of sex offender registry laws in Colbert County.
• Corey Gerald McBrayer on Thursday. He has served 3 years, 1 month, 7 days of a 9-year sentence for manufacturing a controlled substance in Colbert County.
• Calvin Leon Smith on Thursday. He has served 3 years, 6 months, 9 days of a 12-year, 10-month sentence for third-degree burglary in Lauderdale County.
Last week, the board denied requests from two inmates tied to local cases — Joel Glen White, 61, and Joshua Ray Hamm, 39, Abbott said.
White has served more than 7 years, 9 months of a 20-year sentence after being convicted on two counts of manufacturing a controlled substance in Lauderdale County.
Hamm was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in Franklin and Colbert counties. He was sentenced to 2 years for the Franklin case and 8 years, 1 month in the Colbert County case, and has served just over 1 year, 4 months, authorities said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.