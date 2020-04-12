FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama will receive more than $5 million in federal assistance to help offset the financial impact caused by its empty campus as a result of the coronavirus.
The university will receive $5,002,648 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
That is some of the more than $12.5 billion college and universities will receive through a formula based on enrollment, according to the department. That is the largest chunk of the $14 billion set aside for higher education institutions.
For all college and universities, half of the funding has to go toward emergency financial aid grants for students.
Michelle Eubanks, director of Communications and Marketing, said the funds will help the university with additional expenses.
"There have been no losses in revenue due to the COVID-19 outbreak," Eubanks said. "However, the university has incurred significant new expenses in the move to the online/remote instructional environment, and in taking steps to ensure the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff.
Some of those expenses include expansion of outdoor WiFi access to accommodate student needs in the context of social distancing; purchase of new and additional software licenses to support remote instruction; expansion of the laptop loan program for students; purchase of additional laptops for faculty to support online instruction; and the purchase of additional equipment for University Health Services.
She said additional expenses continue to occur, and UNA will respond to those as needed.
Eubanks said the additional funding is helpful.
"It is important to note that, on a per-student basis, the University of North Alabama receives less support from the state than any public university in Alabama," she said. "That means that the university's workforce is smaller, as is its operational budget, and thus UNA has less ability to absorb financial shocks, or otherwise respond to unforeseen circumstances such as the current pandemic."
