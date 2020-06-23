MONTGOMERY — Two inmates up for parole today are among five serving time for local crimes who are seeking parole this week, authorities said.
Charles Dewayne Johnson and Charles David Hill have appearances today before the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, said Terry Abbott, director of communications for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Eric C. Terrell has a hearing Wednesday, and Charles Edward Blankenship and William Paul Cosby have hearings Thursday, Abbott said.
Johnson is serving 2 years, 10 months of a 15-year prison sentence for a conviction on third-degree burglary in Colbert County, Abbott said. Johnson also was convicted in 2019 of possession and receipt of a controlled substance in Colbert County.
Johnson has a long history of prison sentences on burglary and theft convictions, Abbott said. Those include five convictions in 1992 on third-degree burglary in Colbert County. He received a 6-year sentence for those offenses, but was paroled after less than 2.5 years.
He served an 8-month sentence from 2003 on a second-degree theft of property conviction, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Johnson then served more than a year on three convictions in 2005 and 2006 for third-degree burglary in the Shoals.
Johnson was sentenced to 15 years for a 2007 third-degree burglary conviction, and 2008 second-degree theft of property conviction, Abbott said. He was paroled after serving just over 2 years.
He also was convicted in 2014 for third-degree burglary, and in 2015 on first-degree theft of property. He served an 8-month sentence, according to corrections records.
Hill has served a little more than 1 year of a 10-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance and third-degree escape in Lauderdale County, according to corrections records.
Terrell has served 2 years, 8 months of a 12-year sentence for offenses involving danger to a person, according to the department.
Blankenship has served 7 years, 8 months of a 20-year sentence for second-degree robbery stemming from a Colbert County case, according to records.
Cosby has served 2 years, 10 months of a 15-year sentence for convictions in Colbert County of second-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance, according to records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.