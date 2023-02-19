FLORENCE — A walkable multi-use neighborhood is planned for west Florence at the former Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital site.
Joel Anderson is developing the nearly $50 million West Village neighborhood, which he said will have an economic impact of $806 million over 10 years.
"West Village is a landmark project, creating the first truly walkable community in the Shoals," he said.
Anderson projects it will be at least three years before the project is completed to the point where residents and business owners can move in. He said construction should begin by the end of this year.
Anderson said West Village will have a range of housing types, including apartments, courtyard homes, townhomes and single-family homes.
"Commercial spaces will be available for small-business owners interested in locating their business in the neighborhood," he said.
The development will include 32,000 square feet for business use. Anderson said there will be space for 15 to 25 businesses.
"West Village prioritizes small businesses as they are the foundation of a strong community," Anderson said. "They provide essential services, create jobs and connect members of the community. They are the lifeblood of a neighborhood and provide services people use daily."
The development also includes public gathering places, such as the central plaza, and will have courtyards in the middle of groups of homes.
Anderson's vision is to have a place where everyone's daily needs are walkable, as well as a neighborhood where people can gather.
"To start your day you can walk to get coffee from the local cafe, meet new friends at the gym, or walk your dog along the project's public trails," he said. "In the evening, you can dine out with friends at one of a number of neighborhood restaurants, or head to the main plaza for drinks and live music.
"West Village is the perfect place to live for those who want to be a part of a lively community."
The 61 courtyard homes will range from approximately 1,000 to 2,000 square feet.
"There's no maintenance for the homeowner, but you own the home," Anderson said. "We've had a lot of interest from people as starter houses, and also people who are wanting to retire and are downsizing."
He said there will be 108 apartments, ranging from studio to one and two bedrooms.
"You want a healthy mix," Anderson said. "It's a lot about diversity."
He said architects used courtyard designs based on renderings from a Frank Lloyd Wright sketch book as a tribute to the nearby Rosenbaum House, which is the only Wright-designed house in Alabama.
Anderson plans on the plaza being a vibrant location.
"We'll use this central plaza for a lot of programming," he said. "Whenever there is some activity like that downtown, there's hundreds and hundreds of people who come."
Mayor Andy Betterton said this is an important development for the city, and it comes at a good time as the city is working toward reopening the bridge connection between west Florence and Alabama 20.
"I frankly believe this project will be a catalyst for moving the College Street bridge project forward," he said.
Last week, the city council approved an agreement with Anderson for the project.
“The city council approved a project development agreement with West Village LLC, which includes sharing of the taxes generated by the retail businesses on that property for 30 years," Betterton said.
District 1 City Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons said the project will be an economic boost for her district.
"I'm excited about it," Simmons said. "I've talked with Joel in regard to this project and I like the way he wanted to be engaged and all-inclusive for the entire community, and hopefully with this project we will get a reputable grocery store for the citizens.
"I'm looking forward to the multi-use of businesses and home developments. and hope that'll spark a growth for more development."
City Council President Dick Jordan commended Anderson for the project.
"It's a nice addition and economic boost for west Florence and the whole city," Jordan said. "He did a nice job with it."
Anderson said costs for the residential and commercial spaces will be determined closer to the opening, since the markets fluctuate.
"The prices points are really good," he said. "I don't have exact amounts yet but I think people will be really surprised by them."
