KILLEN — Local and national animal rescue groups joined forces to send the fur flying last weekend in a project that is expected to result in the adoption of nearly 70 animals.
The Killen-based Heart of Alabama: Save, Rescue, Adopt (HASRA) teamed up with Airborne Animal Rescue to fly 65 dogs and two kittens to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where pets are in high demand, organizers said.
"It went wonderfully," HASRA President and founder Debbie Rappuhn said. "It was amazing to watch."
Rappuhn said there is a demand for dogs and cats in many northern states because there aren't many strays due to more strict laws regarding animals.
"Up north, animals have to be spayed and neutered and there's no strays," she said.
Rappuhn said there are so many strays in the Shoals that she has witnessed horrid scenes such as puppies thrown away.
"It's horrible," she said. "People won't spay and neuter. You try to explain to owners the significance of doing it, but often they don't care."
She said pilot Dan Gryder of Airborne Animal Rescue flew his 1938 DC-3 to Northwest Alabama Regional Airport for the mission.
They arrived in the Shoals on March 25 and left the morning of March 26.
Founded in 2009, HASRA is a no-kill rescue organization that saves abandoned and abused animals from northwest Alabama and surrounding areas that would otherwise end up in animal control facilities.
Rappuhn said they usually have to make the long drive to northern locations, but Gryder and Airborne Animal Rescue are familiar with HASRA and graciously offered to fly.
“Given the extreme overpopulation and dire circumstances HASRA and all local shelters face, having assistance like this with transports is a cherished, amazingly generous gift,” said said.
Airborne Animal Rescue has been flying to locations since Hurricane Katrina, often making humanitarian trips in areas struck by disasters.
